      Sidharth Shukla BEATS Asim Riaz Yet Again; Fans Say 'Sidharth Sirf Naam Nhi Brand Hai'

      Bigg Boss 13 is over, and the contestants are out of the house, but the competition among them is still going on outside the house! Music videos of the best jodis of Bigg Boss 13 - Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill were released on YouTube a few days ago. Many fans loved SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga than AsiManshi's Kalla Sohna Nai. Bhula Dunga has also been trending at number one on YouTube since its release and has garnered more than 23M views (that too within two days) compared to Kalla Sohna Nai, which garnered 24M views in a week.

      This made SidHeart and SidNaaz's fans extremely happy and they feel that here too, Sidheart has beaten Asim! Take a look at a few tweets!

      Sidharth-Shehnaz’s Song Break Record

      #BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "BIGGEST BREAKING NEWS.....#BhulaDunga Is Became FASTEST INDIAN VIDEO In Entire History To Cross 1 MILLION LIKES !! By Making Biggest Record, A New History Has Been Created TODAY !!Congratulations To All !! #SidsBhulaDungaLaunch."

      Fans Ask Not To Compare SidNaaz’s Song With AsiManshi’s!

      @MitaliValecha: Honestly neha kakkars song is kinda song which I prefer to listen, but Asim himanshi literally ruined it And #BhulaDunga ofcorse`.

      @HalderSudeshna: Plz don't compare #SidNaaz with himanchi bcoz sidnaaz r far better in every way....xoxo

      Fans Praise Sidharth & Shehnaz

      Cute Kitty: Fav song 2020..sid looking so hot nd his eye's omg 😱 looking so intense 😍😍 lots of love Sid❤.

      Rekha Garg: Shehnaaz's expression.. omg this girl nailed the song.

      Fans Call Sidharth A Brand!

      SIDHEART❤: Kyuki #SidharthShukla sirf naam nhi brand hai.

      @SUBHEND37432761: Toh Hoga Na 😌 Baap Hamesha Baap Hi Hota Hai 😎😎#SidsBhulaDungaLaunch #ChartbusterBhulaDunga.

      @DevYada21096415: Sid king h boss.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
