Sidharth Shukla Beats Harshad Chopda & Asim Riaz To Become Times Most Desirable Men On TV 2019

Sidharth Shukla Tops Times Most Desirable Men On TV 2019

In an interview with BT, Sidharth said, "This is news to me that people find me attractive. Wow! Wait, let this sink in (smiles). For me, attraction is way beyond physical appearance. Whoever tops your list, I guess. The Times knows how to rank the best! But, in the current phase, anyone who is able to invent a cure to beat the COVID-19 pandemic will be the most desirable man/woman not only in the country, but in the world."

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, who attained stardom with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and became popular among youth, has grabbed the second spot. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Shaheer Sheikh & Mohsin Khan

While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh has grabbed the third spot at Times Most Desirable Men On TV 2019, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is at the fourth place.

Asim Riaz, Pearl V Puri & Shivin Narang

Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 inmate Asim Riaz, who also share almost equal popularity is at fifth place, followed by Phir Bhi Na Maane... Badtameez Dil and Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri and Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang at sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Harshad Chopda, Vivian Dsena & Shrey Mittal

Harshad Chopda, who made a comeback to television with Bepannaah, has good fan base. The actor is at the eighth place, followed by Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena and Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal.

Other TV Actors

Choti Sarrdaarni's Avinesh Rekhi, Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hundred actor Karan Wahi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aly Goni, Naamkaran's Zain Imam, Sanjivani 2's Namit Khanna, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Singh Grover, Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover have grabbed top 11 to 20 spots at Times Most Desirable Men on TV 2019, respectively.