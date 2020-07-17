Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz's 'Kurta Pajama' Song Bakwas But Sidnaaz’s Ardent Fans Know It Why!

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's much-awaited song 'Kurta Pajama' was released today (July 17, 2020). Fans are all praise for the song and Shehnaaz's looks. The Punjabi actress' 'good friend', Sidharth Shukla has also reacted to her song, but in a hilarious way. Well, only the duo's ardent fans will know why the actor had such a reaction!

Sidharth Tweeted, "Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....😋😉" While a few didn't get the meaning of Sidharth's tweet, SidNaaz's ardent fans, who have been following them, will know that he was not just teasing Sana, but also promoting the song.

Take a look at a few comments!

@Don_4all: For people who did not understand n started hate trolling @sidharth_shukla The tweet is a fun leg pulling, as friends do! So, stop personal attacks & targeting! He PROMOTED SONG Via Tweet (nearing 10K RTs) & Insta story too. Aur kya kare! Ab to khush ho jao #DilKoKaraarAaya.

@i__ItsHarry__i": Bhai...This is called big heart sir.....They way you supporting your friend and the way you admire your fans is amezing. And you are awesome bhai......this is y I love you sir.. And many qualitys you have.....more then any one...

@YourNemesis616: Wtf!!! Wtf!!! I checked the profile 10times to make sure this wasn't a fake account. Sid is a gem indeed. Promoting his bestie's song. We stan the best man. #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla.

Jubin Hazra: For few dumbwits, @sidharth_shukla is promoting his great friend ShehNaaz's song, & at the same time pulling her leg, doing fun! Just putting it out there! They have a genuine camaraderie & respect for each other! Great to see. #SidharthShukla #DilKoKaraarAaya.

In fact, Shehnaaz also replied to Sidharth's message and commented, "Kya baat hai ❤️ kya baat hai ❤️ kya baat hai ✨sahi hai 👍🏻." Sidharth also promoted Shehnaaz's song on his Instagram story. Well, kudos to their friendship!

(Social media posts are not edited)

