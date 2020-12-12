Sidharth Shukla Celebrates His Birthday With Shehnaaz Gill At Midnight; Pokes Fun At Rashami As He Turns 40
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla turns 40 today (December 12). The actor celebrated his birthday with family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill, who was one of the first few to wish the star on his special day. As the clock struck midnight, his Bigg Boss 13 inmate Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account and shared a candid video with the actor and wished him on his birthday.
Shehnaaz Wishes Sidharth
Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁." In the video, Sidharth looked dapper in a black t-shirt, which had words, 'Legends are born in December' written on it. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a halter neck evening gown. The Punjabi actress-singer had also shared Sidharth's cake cutting video on her Instagram story.
Sidharth Pokes Fun At Rashami As He Turns 40
Soon after this, Sidharth dropped a tweet joking about his age and tagged his other Bigg Boss inmates Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. The reason for this must be well- known to his fans! For those who do not know, the actor was called '40 saal ka buddha' by his inmates in the house.
Sidharth wrote, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)."
Rashami & Sidharth Cute Twitter Banter
To this, Rashami replied, "Awwwww.... I knew it... you're gonna miss me so harddd 🤟 😂 😂on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla." The Dil Se Dil Tak actor responded by tweeting, "Thank you @TheRashamiDesai you too stay blessed😊."
Fans Trend #HBDSidharthShukla
Fans are super excited about Sidharth's birthday, particularly because Shehnaaz is with him. They are trending #HBDSidharthShukla on Twitter.
