Sidharth Shukla Celebrates His Birthday With Shehnaaz Gill At Midnight; Pokes Fun At Rashami As He Turns 40

Shehnaaz Wishes Sidharth

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁." In the video, Sidharth looked dapper in a black t-shirt, which had words, 'Legends are born in December' written on it. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a halter neck evening gown. The Punjabi actress-singer had also shared Sidharth's cake cutting video on her Instagram story.

Sidharth Pokes Fun At Rashami As He Turns 40

Soon after this, Sidharth dropped a tweet joking about his age and tagged his other Bigg Boss inmates Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. The reason for this must be well- known to his fans! For those who do not know, the actor was called '40 saal ka buddha' by his inmates in the house.

Sidharth wrote, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)."

Rashami & Sidharth Cute Twitter Banter

To this, Rashami replied, "Awwwww.... I knew it... you're gonna miss me so harddd 🤟 😂 😂on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla." The Dil Se Dil Tak actor responded by tweeting, "Thank you @TheRashamiDesai you too stay blessed😊."

Fans Trend #HBDSidharthShukla

Fans are super excited about Sidharth's birthday, particularly because Shehnaaz is with him. They are trending #HBDSidharthShukla on Twitter.