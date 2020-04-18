Sidharth Shukla Credits Shehnaaz Gill For His Bigg Boss 13 Win; Says She Is Special For Him

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been hitting the headlines since the Bigg Boss 13 days. The duo shared a great bond in the house, and now that they are out, they are still in touch with each other. Although Shehnaaz is often seen expressing her feelings for Sid, the latter had always said that he shares special bond with her. In the latest interview, the actor was all praise for Shehnaaz and even gave full credit to her for his win! Having said that, Sid said it's too early to talk about affair or marriage.

In an interview with Hindi publication, Jansatta, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he has never seen a girl like Shehnaaz in his life and added that she is special for him. He also said that he would not have known what to do inside the house if it wasn't for Shehnaaz.

Sid was quoted by the portal as saying, "Main apni jeet ka pura shrey unhe doonga.Uske jaisi ladki maine abhi tak nahi dekhi. Woh bahut badi entertainer hai. Sochta hoon ki agar woh show main nahi hoti toh mera kya hota. main apni maa, behen yaa bhanji ke jitne kareeb hoon, utna hi kareeb main shehnaaz ke bhi hoon. Woh mujhse bahut pyaar karti hai. (I will give full credit for my victory to Shehnaaz. I have not seen a girl like her. She is a very big entertainer. I wonder what would have happened to me if she was not in the show. I am as close to her as I am to my mom, sister and niece. She loves me a lot.)"

He further added, "Mere liye woh khaas hai. Magar affair ya shaadi jaisi baatein karna jaldbaazi hogi. Itna keh sakta hoon ki uske saath Bigg Boss ke ghar main bahut accha samay beeta. Hamare beech kai baatein esi hoti thi, joh Bigg Boss se judi nahi hoti thi. Hum personal baatein bhi karte the. (She is special for me. But it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage. All I can say is that I spent a wonderful time with her inside the Bigg Boss house. We would have conversations not related to the show. We would discuss personal stuff.)"

