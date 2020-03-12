Sidharth Dodges Question On Shilpa Shinde; Says Controversies About Ex-GFs Don't Make Any Difference

‘All These Rumours & Controversies Don’t Make A Difference To Me’

Sidharth was quoted by TOI as saying, "All these rumours and controversies don't make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don't do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird."

Sidharth Says…

"Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you' That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that."

It has to be recalled that Shilpa was one of his alleged ex-girlfriends who just before Bigg Boss' finale made shocking revelations against Sidharth.

His Bond With Rashami & Asim Is Much Cooler Now

The actor also said that when he thinks about the fights now, he laughs at them. He also added that his bond with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz is much cooler now. He hopes that whenever he meets either of them, they will have the same bond that they had towards the end of the show.

Shehnaz Is The Only Person Sid Met After Bigg Boss

Earlier, when Shehnaz had confessed on her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that she was finding it difficult to find a partner for herself as she is in love with Sidharth. But Sidharth had friendzoned her. The actor told the leading daily that he is in touch with Shehnaz and she is the only person he met after Bigg Boss. He also revealed that he is not following her show.

Sidharth Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon

Regarding his relationship status, the actor said that he is not dating anyone and is very much single. Sid also clarified that he is not getting married anytime soon.

Sid’s Future Projects

About his future projects, Sid said, "I am in talks with a few people, you will soon see me on screen. Although, I don't believe in planning for the future. I like to stay more rooted into the present and giving it my best."