Sidharth Shukla In Vikas Gupta's Upcoming Project; Actor Reveals Poster Of His & Sana's Music Video

Fans’ Tweets: @AsliShukla

"VG confirmed in his live that he and Sidharth will be working in a project together. Can't wait @sidharth_shukla Too many projects lined up. #TheReturnOfSid."

@ohhitshiza

"Sidharth is doing a web series with Vikas !! I'm so excited, back to back projects I'm loving it. #TheReturnOfSid."

Bhavna S ❤️

"After #BB13 It's the FIRST TIME #SidharthShukla returns to SCREENS to entertain us all.......His first project after BiggBoss♥️ And in that amazing JOY we welcome him with open arms. And wish him many many more projects in the future. We celebrate #TheReturnOfSid."

Vikas With Sana

Vikas Gupta is also fond of Shehnaz Gill (especially her pairing with Sidharth). He has also made a few pictures and videos with Sana. Well, we wonder if she is also considered for the project. In the recent video, Sana is seen asking Vikas if the girl in a picture is his girlfriend, to which Vikas denies and says that it only an 'emotional attachment'. To this, Shehnaz starts laughing and asks, "Even you have such attachments?" and Vikas replies that he has learned this from her only.

Sidharth & Shehnaz’s Music Video ‘Bhula Dunga’ Poster

As the viewers are aware, Sidharth and Sana will be seen in a music video and the duo shared the first look (poster) of the same on their social media accounts. Sidharth shared the poster and wrote, "Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA'? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!" Sidnaaz fans are super excited about the song and are eagerly waiting for its release.