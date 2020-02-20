    For Quick Alerts
      Sidharth Shukla Becomes Most Tweeted BB Contestant Followed By Asim; Fans Trend #TwitterKingSid

      By
      |

      Colors' most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 finale was held on January 15. This season was the biggest and most talked-about one. As per the latest report, the winner Sidharth Shukla ruled Twitter followed by Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

      As per the IANS report, according to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show's finale (February 15). Also, with these numbers, Bigg Boss 13 became the most talked-about season of the reality show on Twitter.

      We have also seen many trends when the season was aired. As per the report, Sidharth Shukla became the season's most tweeted-about contestant followed by Asim. Rashmai Desai, who was among top 5 finalists, was at the third place in the list followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

      As soon as this news was out, Sidharth fans trended #TwitterKingSid on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

      Krish Yadav: You are a king in every aspect bro🐯🐯

      @Mohamme56180835: #TwitterKingSid He is trending everyday even after winning trophy of BB13. Every Sid hearts wants him live.

      @ SandiaJanbhani: Once a KING will always a KING @BiggBoss 13 k BADSHAH & UNDISPUTED KING @sidharth_shukla & Now #TwitterKingSid.

      "I loved the way @sidharth_shukla played in BB house. Congratulation once again to win our hearts.. ldkiyaan to fan thi he aab ladke bhi tumhare fan hain 👌🏻. @BB13Official #TwitterKingSid."

      Alok Aryan: Sher to Sher hi hota hai. Sid is real king.#TwitterKingSid.

      @Richardzachar19: Unbeatable #TwitterKingSid.

      @ShekharSirohi1: Hw will always be of this kingdom #TwitterKingSid.

      (With IANS Inputs)

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
