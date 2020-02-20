Sidharth Shukla Becomes Most Tweeted BB Contestant Followed By Asim; Fans Trend #TwitterKingSid

Bigg Boss 13 Was A Hit On The Digital Platform

As per the IANS report, according to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show's finale (February 15). Also, with these numbers, Bigg Boss 13 became the most talked-about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Sidharth Becomes Most Tweeted BB Contestant Followed By Asim

We have also seen many trends when the season was aired. As per the report, Sidharth Shukla became the season's most tweeted-about contestant followed by Asim. Rashmai Desai, who was among top 5 finalists, was at the third place in the list followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

Fans Tweets

As soon as this news was out, Sidharth fans trended #TwitterKingSid on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

Krish Yadav: You are a king in every aspect bro🐯🐯

Mohamme56180835 & SandiaJanbhani

@Mohamme56180835: #TwitterKingSid He is trending everyday even after winning trophy of BB13. Every Sid hearts wants him live.

@ SandiaJanbhani: Once a KING will always a KING @BiggBoss 13 k BADSHAH & UNDISPUTED KING @sidharth_shukla & Now #TwitterKingSid.

Gurvinder Walia

"I loved the way @sidharth_shukla played in BB house. Congratulation once again to win our hearts.. ldkiyaan to fan thi he aab ladke bhi tumhare fan hain 👌🏻. @BB13Official #TwitterKingSid."

Alok, Richard & Shekhar

Alok Aryan: Sher to Sher hi hota hai. Sid is real king.#TwitterKingSid.

@Richardzachar19: Unbeatable #TwitterKingSid.

@ShekharSirohi1: Hw will always be of this kingdom #TwitterKingSid.