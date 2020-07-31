Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Out: You Can't Take Your Eyes Off This Cute Couple
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's music video that features Neha Sharma titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' was released today (July 31, 2020). The romantic number is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. In the song, Sidharth dreams of spending special time with his ladylove Neha. The couple look cute together. All we can say is we can't take our eyes off this romantic couple, as they look perfect together.
Fans Love The Song
Fans also loved the song and are all praise for the new jodi and also the melodious song, which is both a visual and musical treat! Take a look at a few comments.
@Altaf62625603
"What a song......best Romantic song of 2020 for sure... And sid bhai kiya laag raha hai yaar vedio pe.. 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla."
@SidShukla_1
"If they say Music is Solace then this MV proves it. #DilKoKaraarAaya is one roller coaster ride to your dreams with someone whom you love. You can live the moments on lyrics and visuals. @sidharth_shukla & @Officialneha made it a beautiful fairy tale! #SidharthShukla."
@IamSinghaniya
"#DilKoKaraarAaya The Best of 2020 Till Now. Song ka Ek Ek Word ka bohot deep meaning hai. Many Many Congratulations to the team of DKKA Awesome nd touching song."
Sagar & @faeintheclouds
Sagar Rathore: Lovely smooth romantic song with nice scenery. Go and stream 👍🏼 #DilKoKaraarAaya.
@faeintheclouds: I AM SERIOUSLY IN LOVE. WHAT A BOMB ASS CHEMISTRY OMG I LOVED EVERY BIT OF IT I CANTTTTT THIS IS PERFFFF.
(Social media posts are not edited)
