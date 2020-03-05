    For Quick Alerts
      Sidharth Shukla On Being Called Bigg Boss 13's Fixed Winner: It's Most Absurd Thing I Ever Heard

      Bigg Boss 13 got over last month, but the contestants are still creating a lot of buzz. The contestants of the controversial shows are not only busy with the new projects, they are also giving interviews explaining their journey. They are also seen clarifying the controversies that surrounded them during their stay in the house. As we are aware, Sidharth Shukla bagged the trophy while Asim Riaz was declared the runner-up. But a few celebrities and people on social media claimed that Sidharth was fixed winner and the show was always biased towards him. Now, the actor laughed off claims of people calling him the fixed winner. He also called it is the most absurd thing that he has ever heard.

      ‘I Feel Bad And Pity Them That They Can't Take Defeat Easily’

      Sidharth was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel bad and pity them that they can't take defeat easily. I also feel that they can go to any extent and level to not accept their defeat. I think this is the most absurd thing I have ever heard in my life."

      He further added, "I mean they are saying the channel which is so big and the production house which has so many shows running can be so easily manipulated and influenced. And they are saying I managed to pay them to make me a winner. I managed to influence the channel (group) which runs the show. You know how bizarre this sounds? I mean thoda toh dimaag lagao aisa ho sakta hai kya."

      Regarding the Negativity He Faced

      Regarding the negativity he faced during and post the controversial show, he clarified that it doesn't bother him as he knows where he stands and what the truth is, which is important for him. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also added that he will try to explain to other people once or twice and not more than that, after that it doesn't matter to him what they think or say about him.

      ‘I Should Be One Talking About Things Being Biased’

      In another interview with Spotboye, the actor opened up about Salman being biased towards him. He said, "I really don't think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn't the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never! I should be one talking about things being biased. I didn't have any support system in the house."

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
