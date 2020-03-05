Sidharth Shukla On Being Called Bigg Boss 13's Fixed Winner: It's The Most Absurd Thing I Ever Heard

‘I Feel Bad And Pity Them That They Can't Take Defeat Easily’

Sidharth was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel bad and pity them that they can't take defeat easily. I also feel that they can go to any extent and level to not accept their defeat. I think this is the most absurd thing I have ever heard in my life."

Sidharth Shukla On Being Called Bigg Boss 13's Fixed Winner

He further added, "I mean they are saying the channel which is so big and the production house which has so many shows running can be so easily manipulated and influenced. And they are saying I managed to pay them to make me a winner. I managed to influence the channel (group) which runs the show. You know how bizarre this sounds? I mean thoda toh dimaag lagao aisa ho sakta hai kya."

On the Negativity He Faced

Regarding the negativity he faced during and post the controversial show, he clarified that it doesn't bother him as he knows where he stands and what the truth is, which is important to him. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also added that he will try to explain to other people once or twice and not more than that, after that it doesn't matter to him what they think or say about him.

‘I Should Be One Talking About Things Being Biased’

In another interview with Spotboye, the actor opened up about Salman being biased towards him. He said, "I really don't think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn't the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never! I should be one talking about things being biased. I didn't have any support system in the house."