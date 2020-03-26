Sidharth Shukla on Bhula Dunga Trending At 1 On YouTube & His Chemistry With Shehnaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill became audience's favourite jodi and fans nicknamed them as SidNaaz. Post Bigg Boss, the duo announced a music video, Bhula Dunga, which was released a couple of days ago. The viewers loved the song and it is trending at number one on YouTube since its release. Recently, Sidharth reacted to the fans' overwhelming response to the song and also spoke about his chemistry with Shehnaz Gill.

Sid is happy that the viewers are appreciating the song. About working with Sana, he said that she is a fun person and brings positive energy to all those around her.

Sid was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "We are receiving great feedback and I'm happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She's a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her!"

He further added, "And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!"

We have watched Sana troubling Sid in the Bigg Boss house, when asked if she troubled during the shoot, he told TOI that she didn't trouble him at all. He added, "She's someone who is fun-loving and jovial person who brings a lot of positivity to the entire environment she is in."

As the entire nation is shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, when asked how he is dealing with self- isolation, he said, "I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house we were locked up with strangers but this time around it's with loved ones. It's great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now thanks to Bigg Boss) and catching up on shows together. I am staying indoors and we are making sure we are maintaining proper hygiene and keeping our immunity up."

