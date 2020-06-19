    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sidharth Shukla On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death & Nepotism In Bollywood

      Sushant Singh Rajput's extreme step of taking his life on June 14, 2020, has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. The funeral took place on June 15, 2020 and only a handful of celebrities attended it. His ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande visited his Bandra house the next day. Many actors expressed shock and grief over the actor's death. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Shukla spoke about the actor's death and nepotism in Bollywood. He said that he couldn't believe that a person who has achieved so much and is so young to take a step like that.

      The Dil Se Dil Tak actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I'm an acquaintance so we've met, we've partied a bit. But it's not that we chatted on the phone or things like that. But whenever we met, we met very well and there's never been a disconnect. We've connected, we bonded, we have spoken. It just was unbelievable because for a person who has achieved so much and is so young and for someone like him to take a step like that, of course for all the good reasons he could have had, one just feels really sad and it's disappointing that a life has passed just like that. There was so much more that the man could do."

      Regarding nepotism in Bollywood, the actor said, "If you talk about nepotism in Bollywood as such, you need to understand it's not a government job. It's one person putting some money in making one of his creations, he or she would want the person that he or she feels is best for the job. And also feels that he or she will be committed enough to finish the job." He feels that nepotism is everywhere in different forms.

      Meanwhile, the police recently recorded Rhea Chakraborty's statement. The actress was apparently interrogated for 9 hours straight.

      We just hope that his fans, friends and family get to know why and what made Sushant took such a drastic step!

