Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & Hina Khan's Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition Gets Scrapped!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show is one of the most-viewed and top shows on the TRP chart. Earlier, we had revealed that the makers are planning to bring Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, which was titled as Best Of Best. The show was supposed to have at least 10 episodes, and the contestants from the previous seasons would be competing for the trophy. But, as per the latest report, the reality show has been scrapped due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the Spotboye report, the show was supposed to have the following celebrities: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Karishma Tanna. As per the report, Hina, Rithvik, Ravi, Karan and Bharti had already signed on the dotted lines. The celebrities were supposed to fly to Thailand this month between April 2-22.

But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the plan has been called off. The special edition was supposed to air immediately after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 ended.

Well, after knowing the probable list of celebrity contestants, we are sure that fans will be disappointed with the news. We hope the makers rethink about their decision after the situation gets back on track.

Meanwhile, although the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is over, the channel has stopped airing it, as the final episode is yet to be shot. There is a buzz that Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Karan Patel are the top three finalists of KKK 10.

