    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & Hina Khan's Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition Gets Scrapped!

      By
      |

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show is one of the most-viewed and top shows on the TRP chart. Earlier, we had revealed that the makers are planning to bring Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, which was titled as Best Of Best. The show was supposed to have at least 10 episodes, and the contestants from the previous seasons would be competing for the trophy. But, as per the latest report, the reality show has been scrapped due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

      As per the Spotboye report, the show was supposed to have the following celebrities: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Karishma Tanna. As per the report, Hina, Rithvik, Ravi, Karan and Bharti had already signed on the dotted lines. The celebrities were supposed to fly to Thailand this month between April 2-22.

      Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & Hina Khans Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition Gets Scrapped!

      But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the plan has been called off. The special edition was supposed to air immediately after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 ended.

      Well, after knowing the probable list of celebrity contestants, we are sure that fans will be disappointed with the news. We hope the makers rethink about their decision after the situation gets back on track.

      Meanwhile, although the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is over, the channel has stopped airing it, as the final episode is yet to be shot. There is a buzz that Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Karan Patel are the top three finalists of KKK 10.

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla To Replace This Popular Actor As A Reality Show Host; Shehnaz Gill To Join Him?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X