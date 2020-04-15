    For Quick Alerts
      Sidharth Shukla Reacts To Criticism On His & Sana's Chemistry In Bhula Dunga;Is Devoleena Listening?

      Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill is the most-loved Bigg Boss 13 jodi. Post the controversial reality show, the jodi was seen together in the music video, Bhula Dunga, which received the highest number of comments and has also garnered 52M views as of now. While many loved SidNaaz's chemistry, a few of them criticised it. The one, who didn't like their chemistry, was none other than Sid and Sana's Bigg Boss 13 inmate, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, the actor has reacted to the negative responses.

      Sidharth was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience's appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you."

      Sidharth Shukla Reacts To Criticism On His & Sanas Chemistry In Bhula Dunga;Is Devoleena Listening?

      For the uninitiated, Devoleena had commented on Sid and Sana's chemistry and tweeted, "I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 chemistry.Zero means Zero.period🥰" The actress, who was trolled for the same, shut the trolls by tweeting, "Rashami doesn't care neither I do...but truth is truth and you all sidnaaz fans cant dare to accept the truth that there is no chemistry between them. ..0 chemistry." - (sic)

      When a Sidnaaz fan accused Devoleena of being jealous with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, she replied, "Bahut jalan ho rahi h because maine itna fake chemistry kabhi nahi dekhi." - (sic)

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
