    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sidharth Shukla Reacts To SidNaaz Trends; Here's What He Said On 3-Film Deal With Dharma Productions

      Sidharth Shukla is of the talented and handsome actor in the television industry. The actor, who became a household name with Balika Vadhu, went on to do many shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor also won Bigg Boss 13 trophy. He had been trending ever since then! It has to be recalled that Sidharth was seen in Karan Johar's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It was said that the actor had three-film deal with Dharma Production, but was cancelled. Recently, during a live chat with Bollywood Hungama, a fan asked about the same.

      The fan asked about the three-movie deal with Dharma Productions, why he worked only in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and if he was replaced! To this, the actor said, "No, when it comes we will see. There is nothing about it. There is nothing like being replaced or going back on anything. It is all cool."

      There were also reports that Sidharth might be working with KKK host Rohit Shetty. When asked about the same, the actor denied it and said, "If he has spoken to you, fantastic. He has not spoken to me. If that's on his mind, then that's fantastic."

      Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's jodi was most loved in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans call the jodi lovingly, Sidnaaz and have also been trending often. Regarding SidNaaz trends, the actor said that he feels wonderful that they were able to be themselves and audiences connected with them. He also added that it was wonderful feeling when people said that it was the biggest season.

      He further added, "It feels great that people have connected to it. Also kudos to Colors and Endemol that they could find a bunch like us who were so real that people could feel connected to."

