Sidharth Shukla Reveals Shehnaz Was His Only Source Of Relaxation & She Used To Take Away All Stress

‘Shehnaz Was My Only Source Of Relaxation’

Sidharth was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have never coaxed anyone so much in my life, but it was never tiresome. It was completely worth it as we had a lot of fun together. We used to continuously fool and joke around. She was my only source of relaxation. People say brain drain in a negative way, but I would say she used to just relax me mentally and take away all the stress. I enjoyed being with her."

Sid & Sana Used To Talk About Random Things

Sid and Sana were inseparable in the Bigg Boss house. Although they used to fight, the duo patched up in no time. Sidharth revealed that they never discussed about the game or politics in the Bigg Boss house, but used to talk about random things, other than Bigg Boss.

‘She Used To Take Me Out Of The Game Zone’

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was quoted by the daily as saying, "The best thing about her is that she used to take me out of the game zone which used to go on in the house. We had chats about future stuff. She used to enjoy even small things and you can even please her with simple talks. So, it was fun to see her doing that. She is like a kid and it was fun."

Did Arti Create Rift Between Sid & Sana?

The actor also opened up about his close friend Arti Singh being blamed for creating rift between him and Sana. Sid felt that Arti never had such intention. He also felt that no one can create differences in their friendship if their bond is strong and if they understand the person well.