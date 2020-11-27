Sidharth Shukla Shares His Experience Of Shooting For Shona Shona With Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video 'Shona Shona' was released recently. The music video received amazing responses from fans and has also been trending on social media. Recently, the duo thanked fans for their love by sharing videos on their respective Instagram accounts. Sidharth wrote, "Thank you for the amazing response on #ShonaShona... we are trending at number 1 worldwide ♥️ Make your reels now🤩💃." Now, in an interview with IE, the actor opened up about his experience of shooting for their second music video and working with Shehnaaz.

About his experience his shooting for the music video, the actor told the leading daily, "It was lovely being in Chandigarh to shoot for the project. I was truly welcomed with so much love and warmth by everyone. I truly loved Punjab and enjoyed every moment of my shoot there."

This is their second video after 'Bhula Dunga'. Their chemistry in both the songs was loved by the audiences. Although the actor refused to talk how his equation with Shehnaaz changed over the time, he revealed why the duo end up working together. He said, " I think it's the fans' love that keeps bringing us to work together."

Previously, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had done a few music videos. The actor revealed that he has been getting multiple offers but picked the one that is different. He added that he has done romantic and heartbreaking soulful numbers, but Shona Shona was peppy and was completely in different zone and genre altogether. He added that he is selective about the projects and do not want to be repetitive.

