Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Express Grief Over Death Of Two Ardent Fans
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have huge fan following, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. The duo is named by fans as Sidnaaz. Recently, their music video, Bhula Dunga hit a new milestone. The music video not only crossed 57 million views but is also one of the most commmented YouTube videos. Also, when Ekta Kapoor recently asked as to whom they want to watch in Broken But Beautiful Season 3, many fans requested the producer to cast Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Such is the fan base of the Bigg Boss jodi. The credit of Sid and Sana's popularity also goes to their fans. Unfortunately, two of their ardent fans - Sidharth Jamwal and Sanam lost their lives recently. Fans took to social media to express their grief over SidNaaz fans death. Take a look at a few comments!
𝑮𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆 ♡
"Our friend sidharth jamwal and sanam is no more..Two big loss in a single day Can't believe...May there soul rest in peaceRIP to both...💐💐💐💐 #RipSanam #RIPJamwal."
@Vaishali8987213
"Guys we lost One More Family Member she was a #SidNaaz Shipper NAme Sanam 💔💔😭😭 she died last Night from Cancer , She was Suffering brain Tumour 💔💔😭😭
💔💔😭 #RipSanam 💔💔🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭😭."
@Mona08153096
"Worst year 2020 jaldi khatam ho ye saal everyday is like hell We all lost #SidNaaz one family member really it's too painful condolence to her family members 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSanam."
Subrat Pattnaik
"It always seems like we have all the time in the world, We are never ready to say goodbye forever...but God has always a different plan for us...Rest in peace. #ripjamwal."
Sidharth Responds
Sidharth also responded to a fan's (@naveen_autobots), who had tweeted, "@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill one of u r fan gone today due to corona my heart with his family #RIP brother om shanti." To this, Sidharth tweeted, "Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP."
(Social media posts are not edited)
