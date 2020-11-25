Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's New Music Video 'Shona Shona' Is Perfect Gift For Sidnaaz Fans
Finally, the much-awaited Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video 'Shona Shona' is out! The lyrics and music are by Tony Kakkar, who has also sung the song along with Neha Kakkar. The music is also produced by Tony Kakkar. After the heart breaking song 'Bhula Dunga', this is the ex-Bigg Boss contestants' first peppy song together and fans are loving it. #ShonaShonaWithSidnaaz and #Shehnaaz are already trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments from YouTube and Twitter.
Princess Imam & Gossip Maniac
Princess Iman: We are only here for our sidnaaz♥😭 And how cute they are looking😭😭😭♥♥♥.
Gossip Maniac: Such a peppy song. And, sidnaaz's chemistry, uff😍😍😍😍😍.
Dua Khan
"SidNaaz look as gorgeous as ever, they can't take their eyes off each other & i can't take my eyes off them! Too much hotness in one frame. It's going to be a blockbuster."
@LubnaZaheer2
"Best part of this video is that it shows versatility!! I am happy you two chose this genre! @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill Light, peppyy, breezy, full of masti Loving it!! ❤️ #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz."
Adeeba
"I AM SMILING SO HUGE THAT I HAVE STARTED TO CRY!!!! WHAT AN EXTRAORDINARYILY WONDERFUL MV!!!!. I AM SO SO SOOOO PROUD OF MY BABIES!!! THIS COULD NOT HAVE BEEN BETTER!!! #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill."
@FizaKTweetz & Satyjeet Singh
@FizaKTweetz: Sidharth chasing Shehnaaz is one of the dreams as a SidNaaz fan 🤧 Hayee mera jeevan safal✌🏻💘 #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz.
Satyjeet Singh: Two cute Shona 😍😍 they just killed it 😍😎🔥🔥 so freaking proud of my sidnaaz 😎😎🔥.
Aisha
"The song is catchy! Shehnaaz's dance and sid's expressions are on point! The chemistry is fire! The song is so cute and lovable! Aur kya chaiye? Superhit hai! 🥰🥰🥰#SidNaaz #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz."
@Sorlet04
"BREATHTAKINGLY HOT & GORGEOUS Couple Ever. It was Literally A pleasure Witnessing Them In Peppy song ITSSS soo Good they Nailed it. I'm so happy Proud of them for choosing Something New @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz."
Also Read: Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards
Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Song 'Waada Hai' Is Out; Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana & Says 'Way To Go Girl'