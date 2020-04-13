Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Mahira-Paras Offered Nach Baliye!

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 emerged as one of the successful seasons. Every contestant in season 13 grabbed limelight, especially the jodis - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra. Post Bigg Boss, all the three jodis were seen in music videos, which impressed the viewers and the songs grabbed good views. It is also being said that SidNaaz will be seen in three more music videos and PaHira will be seen in a Punjabi movie. Asim, on the other hand, is said to have grabbed a few Bollywood projects. As per Aaj Tak report, the jodis have been offered for Nach Baliye.

Well, it is not surprising given the fact that the dance reality show is being produced by Salman Khan and who better than him know the craze behind these jodis.

As the viewers are aware that Nach Baliye is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows. Previous season grabbed headlines as the concept was unique - it included ex-couples along with the couples who were married/dating. The show hit the headlines for mostly bad reasons, especially because of ex-couples' and judges' fights. A few celebrity contestants also claimed that the judges - Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were being partial to a few contestants. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary were declared the winners of Nach Baliye 9.

There is no official confirmation regarding Nach Baliye 10 and its contestants. But if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch all the three Bigg Boss 13 jodis again together and that too in the dance reality show!

