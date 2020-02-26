Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill Rehearse For Awards Show; #SidNaazBrokeInternet Trends On Twitter
It has to be recalled that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's bond was loved by fans, who had nicknamed them 'SidNaaz'. Although the controversial reality show ended, looks like the viewers are still in SidNaaz hangover as they keep asking the actors to post pictures on their social media accounts. Just the couple's glimpse makes their fans happy. Finally, Sidnaaz's fans wishes have come true! Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaz were seen rehearsing for a dance performance. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.
Apparently, Sid and Sana will be seen performing at the Mirchi Top 20 awards. A backstage video of the two rehearsing was shared by their fan clubs.
Sid & Sana Rehearsing For Awards Show
A user named Sarah shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as, "#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill's latest dance rehearsal video! Most probably it's for an awards show. Take a look: #SidNaaz #HangoverOfSid." Sid and Sana, as we all know, share amazing chemistry and they got a lot of compliments for this video!
#SidNaazBrokeInternet Trends On Twitter
As soon as Sidharth and Sana shared pictures from the event on their social media, fans started trending #SidNaazBrokeInternet and #WelcomeBackSid on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!
Rubina & Ameet
Rubina Jaan: They are so happy together Red heart Masha Allah #SidNaazBrokeInternet.
@Saradhya1: The response to #SidNaaz picture is humongous. You cannot imagine what records it has already broken. #SidNaazBrokeInternet.
Ameet Singh RajpuT
"They make each other happy and them being happy makes us the happiest, how i wish i could protect these two adorable babies from everything negative in this world, love them a little too much!!:'))❤️."
Simran Kapoor
"Today should be officially declared as day of love❤️ #ShehnaazGill & #SidharthShukla may you both be together forever, happy and completely in love with each other ❤️ That's all we Sidnaazians pray for🙏🏻 May you grow and reach new heights together❤️ We❤️U!"
(Social media posts are not edited)
First national television stage performance of our very own @Shehnazgill123— FanGirl_Of_Shehnaaz (@ShehnaazFanFor1) February 26, 2020
Keep rocking #ShehnaazGill
We love you.#SidNaazBrokeInternet
Awaiting eagerly for her performance.
Video credit: @cap_weirdo pic.twitter.com/xVLMHPVWaI
#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill's latest dance rehearsal video! Most probably it's for an awards show. Take a look :#SidNaaz #HangoverOfSid pic.twitter.com/PDURMgQPcg— Sarah 💫 (@SamayraKabir) February 25, 2020
(Images Source: Instagram/Twitter)
Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Looks Like Mini Bigg Boss; Fans Trend #DontLockSanaInMSK!
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Goes Topless; Shares A Video Message For Sidharth; Adds She Was Just Like Shehnaz!