    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla To Replace This Popular Actor As A Reality Show Host; Shehnaz Gill To Join Him?

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 contestants are super busy with new projects! Recently, we revealed that that the popular jodis of the controversial reality show - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are offered popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10. The latest reports suggest that Sidharth and Shehnaz are offered yet another show, Dance Deewane!

      Recently, there were reports that Shehnaz and her brother are stranded in a Mumbai hotel. It was also said that Sana is meeting the Colors channel for a new show! Well, we assume it is this reality show! As per the Spotboye report, Sana will be hosting the show alongside Arjun Bijlani. But as per Tellychakkar's report, not Arjun but Sidharth will be seen alongside Shehnaz!

      Sidharth Shukla To Replace This Popular Actor As A Reality Show Host; Shehnaz Gill To Join Him!

      Due to lockdown, the show has been delayed. Apparently, the show will be shot after things get back to normal. The actors are yet to confirm the reports.

      However, The Real Khabri revealed that this is a fake report and tweeted, "FakeNewsBuster There are rumours that ShehnaazGill will Host A Dance Reality show. The news Fake and Nothing is Confirmed Right now. #DilSeSidNaaz."

      Meanwhile, Sid and Sana's music video, Bhula Dunga has become a big hit. The music video has crossed 50M views. Fans have been trending #DilSeSidNaaz on Twitter. It looks like Sid and Sana's fans united to beat quarantine blues.

      Since Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra's Mujshe Shaadi Karoge ended abruptly due to low ratings and the Coronavirus outbreak, the channel started re-airing Bigg Boss 13. With this, we are sure that fans are reliving SidNaaz moments.

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Mahira-Paras Offered Nach Baliye!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X