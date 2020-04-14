Sidharth Shukla To Replace This Popular Actor As A Reality Show Host; Shehnaz Gill To Join Him?

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are super busy with new projects! Recently, we revealed that that the popular jodis of the controversial reality show - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are offered popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10. The latest reports suggest that Sidharth and Shehnaz are offered yet another show, Dance Deewane!

Recently, there were reports that Shehnaz and her brother are stranded in a Mumbai hotel. It was also said that Sana is meeting the Colors channel for a new show! Well, we assume it is this reality show! As per the Spotboye report, Sana will be hosting the show alongside Arjun Bijlani. But as per Tellychakkar's report, not Arjun but Sidharth will be seen alongside Shehnaz!

Due to lockdown, the show has been delayed. Apparently, the show will be shot after things get back to normal. The actors are yet to confirm the reports.

However, The Real Khabri revealed that this is a fake report and tweeted, "FakeNewsBuster There are rumours that ShehnaazGill will Host A Dance Reality show. The news Fake and Nothing is Confirmed Right now. #DilSeSidNaaz."

Meanwhile, Sid and Sana's music video, Bhula Dunga has become a big hit. The music video has crossed 50M views. Fans have been trending #DilSeSidNaaz on Twitter. It looks like Sid and Sana's fans united to beat quarantine blues.

Since Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra's Mujshe Shaadi Karoge ended abruptly due to low ratings and the Coronavirus outbreak, the channel started re-airing Bigg Boss 13. With this, we are sure that fans are reliving SidNaaz moments.

