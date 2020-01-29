Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Abhinav Shukla Files Case Against Producers Over Non-payment Of Dues

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was one of the popular shows on Colors TV. Although the viewers loved the chemistry of lead actors - Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami, many of them felt that the show promoted the concept of extra-marital affair. The show also starred Abhinav Shukla, who played Drashti's husband, Rajdeep. But the actor left the show mid-way. It has been two years since the show went off air and we hear that Abhinav is still fighting to get his dues cleared. As per TOI report, the Abhinav has filed a case against the producers, Comall and Sunjoy Wadhwa over non-payment of dues.

As per TOI report, the actor's contract with the production house had a clause stating that he would be given a month's notice if and when the channel decided to axe his character. The report suggested that initially, when he joined the show, things went smoothly for a few months, but after a few months, the production house sent a mail to the actor saying that his contract had been terminated with immediate effect and he would no longer be a part of the show. Also, it is being said that the actor was not paid his dues for two months. Hence, he filed case against the producers.

Abhinav refused to comment regarding the same, but his lawyer told the leading daily, "Besides many other issues, including misinforming and misleading the channel that Abhinav wasn't available for the shoot, thereby compelling them to cast another actor as his replacement, the production house has even breached the contract by going against the clause under which Abhinav had to be compulsorily given a termination notice of a month in advance about his exit. He worked during the month of October, 2019, for which he hasn't been paid."

The lawyer further added, "He hasn't got his dues for the month of November as well, as stipulated in the contract. He even approached the channel and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and a meeting was held between CINTAA and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) representing the two parties. However, the solution provided in the meeting wasn't respected by the production house. Left with no other option, he moved criminal court for registration of an FIR for the offences of cheating, fraud and extortion. The next hearing is in February."

When the producer Comall was asked regarding the same, she revealed to the leading daily that they haven't received any communication on any complaint being filed by anyone against them or their company.

