Simar Aka Dipika Kakar Prepares Food In 'Sasural'; Dipika-Shoaib's Iftar Routine Video Goes Viral!

Just like reel-life, Sasural Simar Ka actress, Dipika Kakar aka Simar is an ideal bahu in real-life too! You don't believe us? Well, the Iftar routine video of the actress' family shared by her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim is the evidence! Saba's video is for Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim's fans, who want to know how their family follow the Iftar routine.

In the video, Dipika can be seen preparing delicious food, kacchi dabeli and channa chat in her 'Sasural' for family. Apart from shooting the video, Saba was also seen helping Dipika in preparing the food. Also, in the video, their ammi was seen chopping fruits for the family and wishing everyone good during the holy month of Ramadan.

After cooking, Deepika and Shoaib, along with the family, can be seen praying and breaking the fast together.

Also, in the video, Dipika revealed that Shoaib is doing social work by following the lockdown. He contributes to volunteering to distribute rations in their community.

In the video, Dipika looked simple yet beautiful in a pink salwar, while Shoaib looked dapper in a white kurta and pajama. This video has gone viral and has been trending on YouTube. It's liked so much by fans that till now, it has been watched by over 3M people.

For the uninitiated, Dipika and Shoaib fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. After dating for almost three years, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shoaib's hometown, Bhopal. After marriage, Dipika changed her name to Faiza. The couple was also seen in the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8.

