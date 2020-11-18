Singer Oye Kunaal Reveals Why He Got Kapil Sharma's Name Tattooed On His Hand

Oye Kunaal Reveals Why He Got Kapil's Name Tattooed

Revealing the reason behind his love and respect for Kapil, Oye Kunaal was quoted by IANS as saying, "There was a phase in my life when my father was suffering from a lot of health issues. I had never seen my father so ill before that. Right now, he is fit and fine. At that time the atmosphere in my house was very grim and dark. So, in an atmosphere where people were not talking to each other with ease in the house, Kapil Sharma's show used to be on television."

Kunaal Says Kapil’s Show Changed Atmosphere In The House

He further added, "We used to watch his shows, the re-runs. His shows kept going on and the atmosphere in the house started changing. With his show's laughter, positivity started returning in the household. By that time my father also started responding to the medicines. And I never knew at that time that I would meet Kapil paaji. I wanted to tattoo his name but never really got it."

The Tattoo Is A Reminder Of The Reality Of His Life

The singer revealed that although eventually he came to Mumbai, he couldn't get Kapil's name tattooed. However, later he met the comedian and they developed good bond. He revealed that the tattoo is a reminder of the reality of his life.

Kunaal Made His Father Meet Kapil

He added that the day he made his father meet Kapil Paaji, he felt as if he had achieved everything in life. He further said that it was the single happiest moment for him and he also showed the tattoo to Kapil paaji, who was surprised. He concluded by saying that this is his way of showing love and respect to Kapil.