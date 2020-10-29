Smriti Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Those Who Came In Her Contact To Get Tested

Smriti Irani took to her Twitter account (on October 28) to inform that she has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Union minister urged those who came in her contact these past few days to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Smriti wrote, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest” Check out the post below:

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

For the unversed, Irani is a Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government. For the past few days, she has been on a busy campaign trail for Bhartiya Janata Party. The 44-year-old, on October 26, had addressed a rally in Bodh Gaya for the Bihar Assembly election.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Negative For COVID-19, Continues To Be In Isolation

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Was Disappointed When He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Took Hours To Accept It