Sofia Hayat On Complaint Filed Against Her For Semi-Nude Pic: People Seek Publicity Using My Name

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sofia Hayat landed herself in trouble as she shared a nude picture on Instagram. Recently, the model-actress had shared a butt-naked picture of herself posing in front of an OM painting, which was criticised by many. Not just that, she even called herself 'the naked Goddess'. A resident of Mumbai filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against her for hurting the religious sentiments with her post. The person also requested the officials to take strict action against her. Now, the actress has reacted to the complaint.

Sofia told TOI that such people (who have complaint against her) are just seeking publicity using her name. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that people started abusing and issuing threats after she shared the picture. If you notice, the actress has disabled comments on that particular post. Sofia revealed that she is planning to report each and every one, who had used explicit language and threatened her, to Mumbai Police.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "If you Google Kali Maa, you will find hundreds of pictures of her, nak*d...I took one of those pictures. A lot of people across the world follow me on social media and individuals who file such complaints are going to convey the message that Indians are backward and unintelligent. These people have no respect for Hinduism...they are just seeking publicity using my name. They don't report hardcore pornography, but have an issue with my devotion."

She further added, "People seek publicity only if they are looking for work in showbiz. I have been out of the industry for five years. What am I seeking publicity for? I don't want to work in Bollywood."

