Sofia Hayat On Nepotism In Bollywood: I Decided To Return To My Country & Didn't Want To Be A Victim

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sofia Hayat has always been quite active on social media. And now, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the controversial model-actress has opened up and shared her views on nepotism in Bollywood, in an interview with SpotboyE.

Sofia revealed, "With lots of dreams I stepped into the Bollywood industry. I was actually invited to work by many biggies and was also given a break as a second lead in the film Diary of A Butterfly. I was loved by the audience. But soon, many filmmakers and big actors started hitting on me. They wanted physical compromise. I never let them touch me. I never met anyone after work hours, even though I was invited regularly. Once they understood that I would never agree, my work went to other girls. My portions from films were removed, some films went on hold. Still, I continued to find a place for me in the industry in a healthy way. I got fed up with people trying to “sell or buy me”. I decided to return to my country. I didn't want to be a victim of nepotism."

The actress then went on to speak about her short-lived BiggBoss 7 experience by adding, "I was offered Bigg Boss as a wild card entrant. The show was a big platform as Indians love that reality show. However, it seemed more like a plan to damage my image and show me as someone with mental issues. I was edited in a way that the audience couldn't see the real me. Armaan (Kohli) was the one who hit me, but I was told to exit the show, while he continued. I got 2 lawyers, but my lawyers were paid off by Armaan’s family. It was that moment, I decided to leave the country and go back home. However, Armaan got his karma back. He is unsuccessful. I never want to associate with such bad energy! Life is a gift from the creator and I honour that!"

