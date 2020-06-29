    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sofia Hayat On Nepotism In Bollywood: I Decided To Return To My Country & Didn't Want To Be A Victim

      By
      |

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sofia Hayat has always been quite active on social media. And now, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the controversial model-actress has opened up and shared her views on nepotism in Bollywood, in an interview with SpotboyE.

      Sofia Hayat

      Sofia revealed, "With lots of dreams I stepped into the Bollywood industry. I was actually invited to work by many biggies and was also given a break as a second lead in the film Diary of A Butterfly. I was loved by the audience. But soon, many filmmakers and big actors started hitting on me. They wanted physical compromise. I never let them touch me. I never met anyone after work hours, even though I was invited regularly. Once they understood that I would never agree, my work went to other girls. My portions from films were removed, some films went on hold. Still, I continued to find a place for me in the industry in a healthy way. I got fed up with people trying to “sell or buy me”. I decided to return to my country. I didn't want to be a victim of nepotism."

      Sofia Hayat

      The actress then went on to speak about her short-lived BiggBoss 7 experience by adding, "I was offered Bigg Boss as a wild card entrant. The show was a big platform as Indians love that reality show. However, it seemed more like a plan to damage my image and show me as someone with mental issues. I was edited in a way that the audience couldn't see the real me. Armaan (Kohli) was the one who hit me, but I was told to exit the show, while he continued. I got 2 lawyers, but my lawyers were paid off by Armaan’s family. It was that moment, I decided to leave the country and go back home. However, Armaan got his karma back. He is unsuccessful. I never want to associate with such bad energy! Life is a gift from the creator and I honour that!"

      ALSO READ: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Slammed For Posting Naked Picture; Complaint Filed Against Her

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 23:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X