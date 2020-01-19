Sona Mohapatra Slams NCW For Shutting Down Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several singers had stepped down as Indian Idol 11 judge after the National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a notice to Sony TV. But in a rather shocking turn of events, the commission recently announced that they would be closing the sexual harassment case against the music composer due to “due to lack of communication, substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

Complainant Sona Mohapatra on Friday, took to social media to refute the claims being made by the NCW. She wrote, “Please note India, this is untrue. I have painstakingly collated all the multiple testimonies of several women & mailed the same to NCW. Requested to talk to the chairperson. Only received terse & unkind one liners in return from them. Zero concern & no real interest in women.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, in a recent interview with a daily, the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had stated, "We wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet."

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik Closed Due To Lack Of Evidence

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Gets Slut-shamed For Sharing Her Swimsuit Pics; Shuts Up Trolls Like A Boss!