    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sona Mohapatra Slams NCW For Shutting Down Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik

      By
      |

      Music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several singers had stepped down as Indian Idol 11 judge after the National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a notice to Sony TV. But in a rather shocking turn of events, the commission recently announced that they would be closing the sexual harassment case against the music composer due to “due to lack of communication, substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

      Complainant Sona Mohapatra on Friday, took to social media to refute the claims being made by the NCW. She wrote, “Please note India, this is untrue. I have painstakingly collated all the multiple testimonies of several women & mailed the same to NCW. Requested to talk to the chairperson. Only received terse & unkind one liners in return from them. Zero concern & no real interest in women.” (sic)

      Sona Mohapatra

      For the uninitiated, in a recent interview with a daily, the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had stated, "We wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet."

      ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik Closed Due To Lack Of Evidence

      ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Gets Slut-shamed For Sharing Her Swimsuit Pics; Shuts Up Trolls Like A Boss!

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue