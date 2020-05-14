Sonal Vengurlekar In Financial Crunch As Producers Didn't Pay Her Money; Make-Up Man Offers Help

Sonal Shared Her Plight With Her Make-Up Man

In her post, Sonal revealed that she shared her plight with her make-up man, who was concerned about her. She revealed that despite her make-up man had many expenses as his wife is pregnant, he offered her money.

Sonal Wrote…

Her post read, "Today I was just sharing with my makeup man, that I don't have enough money to survive for next month, because some producer hasn't given my money, which is due from a long time. I was concerned about my makeup man that how he must be surviving in this situation, his wife is pregnant, and he has many expenses. The msg I got from him was totally unexpected. After reading his message I got tears in my eyes."

Make-Up Man Offers Her Financial Aid

She further wrote, "He said "mam mere pass 15 k hai Abhi aapko chahiye ho to le lo, meri wife ke delivery ke waqt mujhe de dena." 🤗 I was wondering people who owe me lacs of rupees are not ready to pickup my calls & blocked me are not ready to give my hard earned money & my makeup man Pankaj Gupta ❤️who has always been like a family to me offering me money."

Actress Expresses Gratitude Towards Her Make-Up Artist

Sonal concluded by writing, "Big thing is not the money he offered, big thing is he doesn't have that much of money still he thought about me (waqt aa gaya hai ki so called Ameer log dil de bhi Ameer ho jaaye) Feeling sad for such people."

Celebrities’ Comments

A few celebrities supported her and commented on her post. Nilu Kohli wrote, "Bade log badi baaten sonal!!!!i can understand your plight." Nausheen Ali Sardar commented, "This lockdown is being misused by the rich... I totally support your message❤️." While Aishwarya Khare wrote, "ohhhh god 🙏🏻 pankaj dada.❤️," creative producer, Palki Malhotra commented, "Agreed."