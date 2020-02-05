Sonal Vengurlekar Reveals She Was Dating Asim's Brother Umar; Says He Was Abusive In Relationship

How Did Sonal Meet Umar!

When asked as to how she met Umar, Sonal told the entertainment portal that they met each other at a party, last year in March after which they dated for almost five-six months. During that time no one knew him and he had introduced himself to her as a surgeon. She added that since things didn't work out between them, they parted ways.

Why Did They Break-up?

When asked as to why they broke-up, she was quoted by the portal as saying, "Umar was very abusive in the relationship. He used to feel that girls from this industry can do anything to be in the limelight and all this used to upset me. We would have arguments and the last time when we fought, he texted me an apology message from Asim's number as I had blocked him."

Sonal Says…

It has to be recalled that Umar had said that he and Sonal were just friends. To this, the actress said that Umar had conveyed her a message through a common friend to not accept their relationship and since he had requested so much, she decided not to confirm it. She also added, "But if he has been claiming that we never dated, so let me tell him that I have his old chats with me which are enough to prove what was our relationship status that time."

She feels that Umar might have even asked Shruti not to accept her relationship with Asim and that's why she has been denying it. She added that the brothers are hiding things and lying.

Sonal On Umar’s Allegations

Umar had said in his earlier interview that Sonal is doing this to defame them and also because she wants to enter the Bigg Boss. Regarding the same she said, "If he feels I am lying or making up stories to defame them, then it's not true. Do you think by revealing his relationship status, they will call me inside Bigg Boss? I always wanted to participate on the reality show and I have been mentioning this in all my interviews over the years."

Regarding Vikas Influencing Her To Talk Against Asim

Regarding the claim that she is talking against Asim because of Vikas Gupta, she told the portal, "To make things clear, I do know Vikas Gupta personally, but not to the extent that he would tell me to do these things for him. Also, I read somewhere that Umar claims Vikas is doing these things for fame. Do you think Vikas Gupta needs to do anything for publicity? I mean he is already so famous."

When asked if she is doing all these to get back to Umar as she shared a past with him. She said, "Woh iss duniya ka aakhri insaan hoga jiske paas main jaana chahungi."

On Umar Calling Her ‘Chapri’ & 'Flop TikTok Star'

About Umar calling her 'chapri' and 'flop TikTok star', Sonal said that she has done enough work in her career till now and has been constantly working. She added that her last show ended in December and next month, she is starting a new project. The actress feels that being on TikTok is not shameful as it has made many people's lives. Sonal also added that Umar himself is on TikTok and was following her, but now he has unfollowed her.