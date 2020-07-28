Sonu Sood Graces The Kapil Sharma Show As 1st Guest Post Lockdown; Show Sees Tears Instead Of Laughs

Sonu Sood Graces TKSS

Well, the rumours have turned out to be true as reportedly Sonu shot for an episode. A few pictures of the actor on the set of TKSS are doing the rounds on social media. The Bollywood actor, who is termed as ‘messiah of migrants' amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, will be talking about his experience with the migrant workers. He will also be talking about an app that will ensure jobs for the workers.

It is also being said that for the first time on the show, people were in tears as Sonu spoke about the story of migrants.

‘There Were Tears In People's Eyes’

Sonu Sood told Subhash K Jha, "The shooting was different. It is different from what we usually see on Kapil's show. For the first time, there were tears in people's eyes."

Kapil Praises Sonu

A few days ago, Kapil had praised Sonu on Twitter and wrote, "Sonu brother, the work you are doing for the needy right now, words will fall short if we decide to praise it. In your movies, you may play the role of an antagonist or a villain, but in real life, you are nothing less than a real hero, my friend. May God bless you with a long and happy life."

Sonu’s Good Work

Sonu has been helping migrant workers by sending them to their homes during the lockdown. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police.