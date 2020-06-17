Sonu Sood To Be The First Guest On The Kapil Sharma Show After Shooting Resumes?

As everyone is aware, due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot of shows and films have been halted for over two months. However, slowly, the producers are gearing up to resume shooting as the government has given permission to both film and TV industries, to resume shoot by taking their guidelines into consideration. As per the latest report, The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting will begin after June 24, 2020. According to a Bollywoodlife report, Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show.

Sonu Sood has been one of the most loved personalities during the pandemic. Apparently, this move has been taken as there are not many movies or TV shows to promote. As the readers are aware, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly for the migrant's safety amid lockdown. The actor arranged for buses and flights to help the workers reach their homes safely. He has been active on social media and helping many people.

Apparently, reality and chat shows have been allowed to shoot without an audience due to the pandemic. It has to be seen how the makers will shoot the episode as audiences are also an important part of TKSS.

Earlier, there were reports that Kapil Sharma might follow popular talk shows like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres, which adopted a no-audience format. It was said that Kapil was planning to shoot the show from home. But the member of the show, Kiku Sharda dismissed the reports.

There have also been reports that Salman Khan, who is producer of the show, is trying to reunite the iconic comedians- Kapil and Sunil Grover. The reports of the comedians' reunion have been doing the rounds since a long time. We hope the duo reunite soon, as their fans have been wishing for it!

