Sony Pictures Networks India Aka SPN To Resume Production Work By Following Government Guidelines

After a brief hiatus following the nationwide lockdown in India owing to the COVID-19 situation, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has obtained all relevant government permissions to resume production for its television, film and OTT businesses in India.

The network is working closely with its production partners to ensure shoots resume in a controlled environment with strict compliance to all necessary government rules, regulations and safety protocols.

At SPN, health, hygiene and sanitisation are taken very seriously, and the network is doing all that it can to ensure the safety of its cast, crew and production partners. Other than cast and crew members, visitors will not be allowed on the sets.

Moreover, SPN is actively extending its support to the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) in containing and minimizing the adverse impact of the pandemic on our industry.

Firmly determined to extend full support to the fraternity in these difficult times, the network has undertaken the following specific initiatives:

Effective July 2020 until December 2020, full payments of the cast and crew will be released within a 30-day time frame 100 per cent of the proposed insurance cost for the cast and crew will be borne by SPN during the COVID pandemic.

Producers working with SPN, have been asked to strictly comply with all guidelines issued by the government and local authorities and ensure that they are not flouted in any manner whatsoever.

