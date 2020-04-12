Sony SAB To Be Re-Run Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office; Co-Star Deven Bhojani Expresses His Happiness

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have started airing their iconic shows along with re-runs on their current line-up of shows. However, it all first started with National broadcaster, Doorshan bought back mythological classics Ramayan and Mahabharat on popular demand.

This was closely followed by other networks announcing the return of their hit shows especially sitcoms. After Zee’ TVs Hum Paanch and Star Network’s Sarabhai VS Sarabhai and Khichdi, Sony SAB too has now announced that they will commence the re-run of its hit sitcom Office Office from April 13.

The show stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur as Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, a common man who struggles to get his work done in different corrupt offices in each episode. The satirical comedy also stars Deven Bhojani, Asawari Joshi, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Manoj Pahwa as the office staff.

As soon as the news of the show's return was announced by Network, Deven Bhojani expressed his happiness over its return. He said, "It's a great feeling that Office Office is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people.

He went on to add, “In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of Office Office will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward to such a show."

Office Office will be aired from Monday to Friday at 6 pm and 10.30 pm on SAB TV. The show episodes will also be made available on Youtube.

