Sreemukhi In Trouble; Case Filed Against Actress For Hurting The Sentiments of Brahmins

Sreemukhi is a renowned name when it comes to Telugu mini-screen shows. She became one of the favourites of audience with her effortless and spontaneous anchoring in shows, especially in reality show, Patas.

Well now, the anchor has found herself in trouble as an FIR has been lodged against her in connection with a comedy skit aired two years back in a leading television channel. Apparently, people from the Brahmin community were hurt because of the comments in skits aired in the last couple of episodes of Julakataka. Sreemukhi, being the host of the show was herself laughing at the jokes on Brahmins, which irked the community. Further, a community leader, Venkatarama Sharma has lodged a case against her in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police station. Submitting the clips from the comedy-reality show, he alleged that the anchor has been repeatedly making fun of Brahmins.

Responding to the same, Sreemukhi, also Bigg Boss Telugu 3 runner up said, "The show was wrapped up in 2018 itself and nobody objected to any of its content when it first aired. So I don't understand why somebody is raking up a two-year-old episode and filing complaints now." Talking to a leading website about the video clips submitted by the complainant, she said, "I don't know which clip they are referring to and what part of it they have taken offence to. Once I see it, if there is any merit in their claims and if I have knowingly or unknowingly offended anybody, I am ready to apologise for it."

Sreemukhi kicked off her career as a supporting actor in the 2012 movie Julai starring Allu Arjun. Further, she made her debut as a lead actress with Prema Ishq Kaadhal in 2013. She was also a part of movies like Nenu Sailaja, Swecha, Life is beautiful, Savitri, and Dhanalakshmi Talupu Tadite.

