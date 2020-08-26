Srishty Rode Gets Trolled For Sharing A Picture With Matchsticks Taped Under Her Eyes
Srishty Rode, who was last seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12, is quite active on social media. She is often seen sharing latest pictures and funny videos, and keeps her fans updated. But the latest picture has not gone down well with many netizens.
Srishty Rode Gets Trolled
In the picture, Srishty can be seen posing with matchsticks taped under her eyes with a lit matchstick in hand. The tapes had "I Am" and "Fire", written on it. Many users didn't find the picture cool and trolled the actress. Take a look at a few comments!
Neha & Yasmeen
Nehapaliwal24: What the shitt is this..Rubbish..this is way u r influencing and inspiring people to do this kind of bullshitt..shame🤭.
Shaikh_yasmeen13: I dnt find dis photography a chill shud nt encourage this kind of 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Firdosfirdosali & Mickey_prasher
Firdosfirdosali: Kuch unique karnai Kai chakkar mai apni beuti sai hat do baidogee🔥🔥🔥please don't try again.
Mickey_prasher: Kr k dekho zara....🤣🤣 plz.
Bhumika, Bishnoi & Ritu
Bhumika_singh_thakur: Matlb kuch bhi karna hai.. Ab itni mehnak kiye to aag bhi lga hi do...
Thanks_bishnoi53: Why why?? ¿
Ritugupta417: You can do IT.
Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya's Tripti Shankhdhar Claims Her Father Threatened To Kill Her; Files Complaint