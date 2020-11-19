Srishty Rode Says She's Not In A Hurry To Get Into A Relationship

Srishty Rode Is Not In A Hurry To Get Into A Relationship

The actress was quoted by TOI was saying, "I pondered about life a lot during the lockdown. While I realize that most people felt lonely and scared due to singledom, I didn't feel like that at all. In fact, I became closer to my family and worked on myself and my skills. I am not in a hurry to get into a relationship, as I never felt lonely. I had the love and support of my family. This is not the right time to think about a new relationship. We should focus on strengthening the bond that we already share with our family and friends."

Srishty’s Favourite Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Srishty, who had been a part of the controversial reality show, loves watching Bigg Boss 14 and revealed that Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan are her favourites.

The Actress Says…

The actress, who is a close friend of Rubina and knows her well, said that Rubina is doing well and is behaving exactly the way she is in real life. She also added that Eijaz has a fun personality and his fun side is seen on the show.

Srishty Shooting With Vishal For A New Music Video

Meanwhile, Srishty is currently in Jaipur shooting for a music video along with her first co-actor on television Vishal Singh. The duo had worked together in Kuchh Is Tara. The actress said, "We are working together again after 13 years. Vishal is not just my first co-actor but a great friend too. This shoot has brought back loads of memories of our first show together."