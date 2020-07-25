Sriti Jha On Playing The Role Of Sudha On Jyoti: I Would Still Give My Right Arm For That Role

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha recently opened up about her 2009 show Jyoti in which she played Sudha, (Jyoti's younger sister) who suffered from multiple personality disorder. The actress stated that the role is very close to her heart and the show Jyoti is one of her most favourite serials of all time.

Sriti spoke fondly about her experience of working on the show and said, “I always say, I would still give my right arm for that role. I think it is one of the best opportunities that I have received as an actor because it was written beautifully by Purnendu Shekhar. And the director Siddharth Sen Gupta made me an actor. I think I learnt to emote and feel emotions after I worked in Jyoti. It was extremely challenging because I was fairly new to acting and it was very difficult to achieve."

She went on to add. "Sudha was an immensely complex character compared to anything else that I have ever done. She did not even know what multiple personality disorder was, as she came from a very small town. I don’t know whether it was good or bad as I never really got to see how it went because we used to work for long hours back then. But yes, it still remains my favourite role that I have ever done and one of my most favourite shows that ever happened on television."

Jyoti, that first aired on the now-defunct channel NDTV Imagine, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal TV to everyone’s delight. The series revolves around the story of Jyoti portrayed by Sneha Wagh as she narrates her sacrifices, dreams, and ambitions while being the only earning member in her family.

Additionally, Sriti Jha, Srinidhi Shetty, Sameer Sharma, and Varun Khandelwal also play pivotal roles. The show to this day is remembered for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling.

