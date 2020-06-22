Sriti Jha Opens Up About Her Special Bond With Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Shabir Ahluwalia

Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhi have been enthralling the audiences for six years now as the lead couple in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. The duo exhibit wonderful on-screen chemistry in their 'Opposites attract each other' love story and fondly called as 'Abhigya' by their fans. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sriti has opened up and revealed her off-screen bond and equation with Shabir.

Sriti who is on a break from shooting due to the COVID-19 crisis said, 'Before doing the scenes Shabbir (Ahluwalia) has the habit of asking do you want to do the lines first? I miss that. I miss everyone because we have such a good time shoot for Kukum Bhagya, it is such a brilliant and fun bunch of people has come together for the show. I miss being Pragya.”

She went on to add, “I'm very fortunate to have a co-actor like Shabbir. He is very very spontaneous, that has contributed a lot to creating our onscreen chemistry. Shabbir and I have become better friends over the years, and that comfort really reflects onscreen.”

On being quizzed about what she thinks of Abhigya's bond, the actress replied, “For me, I think Abhi and Pragya are very very good friends. They are attracted to each other, and understand one another very well, as no one else does. So, if there's no Pragya in Abhi's life, he has the whole world for him, he will still miss Pragya, and it is the same for Pragya.”

Sriti concluded by stating that she is never bored of her role but is more comfortable playing Pragya. “My character goes through something really big at least once in 6 or 8 months, and there's a complete transformation. So, the character keeps evolving and there are always new scenes to do, and that's very interesting,” she said.

ALSO READ: Naina Singh Opens Up & Reveals Her Reason For Quitting Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya