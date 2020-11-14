Star Bharat Actors Ki Starry Diwali! Hiten Tejwani, Sucheta, Rajesh and others Share Diwali Plans

Sucheta Khanna

Sucheta Khanna from Excuse Me Madam shares her plans for Diwali this year, "Like every year I will be celebrating Diwali with my family in my home town. We celebrate it in a very traditional way by performing Pooja and rituals. I will also be making sweets on my own. I love the festive feel that comes with Diwali and I remember as a child I used to make rangolis with my mother and used to decorate the house with lights. I am looking forward to keep the decoration bare minimum with rangolis, diyas and flowers. Diwali is all about sharing and caring so this time I'll pray for the pandemic to get over and the world to go back to its original normal. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali."

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar from Excuse Me Madam shares his Diwali plans, "Diwali is just around the corner and the spirit of festivities is already making me feel happy. 'I believe in celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali and like always, I will celebrate the festival with my family and close friends. I love this festival of lights and I work really hard to decorate the house with lots of diyas. My kids have been taught that crackers are not good and celebrating without them is also a lot of fun. I do not support bursting of crackers and I think one should light candles and diyas and spend quality time with loved ones. We must protect our environment and avoid activities that cause harm to our environment. Here is wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali!'

Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani from Gupta Brothers Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare shares his Diwali plans, "Diwali is the festival of light and colours and brings in a lot of positivity and happiness with it. This year we will be celebrating a low key Diwali by lighting traditional diyas. This year has been a little harsh on us and I have always been against the idea of crackers I will be celebrating a pollution free Diwali this year too. I will decorate the house with diyas and lights with the kids and will also help Gauri make sweets. After all Diwali is all about lights and good vibes we will make the most of this Diwali too. We will have pooja at our house followed by a fun dinner party with my family. I would like to advise everyone on not burning firecrackers as it only adds to the pollution. I wish everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali.

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar who portrays the role of Jaya on Gupta Brothers shares her Diwali plans, "This year's Diwali is special for me and my family as we purchased a new house in Mumbai. It's equally special for me because it is my first house. As Diwali is approaching, I am planning to do all the decoration by myself by lighting diyas and fairy lights everywhere followed by doing pooja and making Diwali delicacies with my mom. It will be my first festival in the new house and an auspicious one too which is even more special for me. About the overall celebration since I have always been against firecrackers I will do a Diwali celebration with my on screen Gupta family on the sets too. I wish everyone a happy and safe Diwali!

Kartikeya Malviya

Kartikeya Malviya, who is winning our hearts as Sambh on RadhaKrishn, shares his thoughts on celebrating a low-key Diwali this year, "Celebrating Diwali this year is all about thinking not only about the health and wellbeing of our loved ones but for the people who are going suffering due to these trying times. This year I would request everyone to refrain from using firecrackers and have a pollution free Diwali. I would urge everyone to distribute happiness through sweets and have a real celebration by bringing smiles on faces. I wish everyone a happy, safe and prosperous Diwali."