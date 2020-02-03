Star-Struck Divyanka Tripathi Shares An Adorable Video With Amitabh Bachchan, WATCH NOW

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi was completely starstruck when she recently shared the screen space with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actress took to social media and shared a small clip where Big B is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. The hilarious video is currently going viral on the internet.

In the video, Mr. Bachchan is seen telling Divyanka, “bharosa karta hai toh unpe bharosa karna aapki zimmedari hai.” Divyanka is sporting a pink kurta and white dupatta, while Big B is wearing a light blue coat coupled with white shirt and trousers against the backdrop of a blue chroma screen. Divyanka shared the video and wrote, “How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan @pradeepsarkar.” (sic)

An elated Divyanka recently shot for a popular detergent powder commercial with senior Bachchan. Her hubby Vivek Dahiya too was quick to comment on the adorable video and wrote, “When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal.” Check out the video here:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After the massive success of the show, the actress became a household name. She recently made her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web-series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a string of movies this year including Jhund, Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, and Brahmastra.

