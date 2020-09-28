Subharambh's Akshit Sukhija Tests COVID-19 Positive; Other Cast & Crew Members To Undergo The Test

Recently, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tested positive for COVID-19. Now, yet another actor has got affected by the virus! According to TOI report, Akshit Sukhija, who plays the role of Raja in the show Subharambh, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, Akshit's Coronavirus test result came in yesterday (September 27, 2020) and it is said that the other cast and crew of the show are being tested for the virus. Although they have a bank of episodes, the creative team is now working out on a story that can accommodate his absence.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are getting the entire cast and crew that was present on the set with him to test for coronavirus. In the meantime, the creative team is working out the story to accommodate his absence. Fortunately, we have a few episodes in the bank, so the story won't be compromised."

The actor or the makers are yet to comment on the same.

A few days ago, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari tested positive for the virus. Aye Mere Humsafar actor Namish Taneja had quarantined himself after his family members tested positive for the virus.

Other actors who were affected by the virus are Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan, Shaadi Mubarak's Rajeshwari Sachdev, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein actress Sara Khan, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri, Excuse Me Madam 2's Rajesh Kumar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi and Swati Chitnis. Rajesh and Parth had already resumed shooting while Rajeshwari had started shooting from home.

