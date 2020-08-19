Suchita Trivedi On Doing Sony TV’s Indiawaali Maa: I Connect With The Role Of A Selfless Mother

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its new show titled Indiawaali Maa produced Jay Mehta Productions on 24 August. The show will star Mere Angne Mein fame Suchita Trivedi and Piyaa Albela couple Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Dass in the lead roles. The family drama will also feature Shrey Mittal, Sunil Singh, Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi and Vandana Lalwani in pivotal roles.

And now, in an interview with the Times of India, Suchita Trivedi has opened up about her new show and what appealed her to say yes to the titular role.

Suchita revealed, “Indian children nowadays want to study abroad and pursue their ambitions independently. They do need their parents but they also want to live their lives independently. I play a selfless mother in the show, who does not want her son to come back after he goes to study abroad. She feels that just because you contribute to your children, it does not mean that they need to come back and look after the parents. It should be the children’s choice if they want to stay with their parents or not.”

She went on to add, “I connect with this character because I believe in selfless parenting. Parents need to selflessly contribute to their children. Also, parents are very important in life, and no matter how old you get, you can never stop missing them.”

