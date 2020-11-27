Sudhanshu Pandey Slams Awards Event For Not Following COVID-19 Rules; Says The Pandemic Is Not Yet Over

A few days ago, two award ceremonies were held. Sudhanshu Pandey, who is a part of popular show Anupamaa and also bagged awards at Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020, lashed out at the organizers of the show as COVID-19 rules were not followed. In a video that was shared on social media, the actor revealed that no one wore mask inside the venue. He also reminded people that the pandemic is not yet over, and if not for them, at least for their families they need to be careful.

In the video, Sudhanshu was seen telling, "No one is following any kind of protocol at this function. This is very unfortunate. There were so many people inside and no one was wearing a mask. There were no sanitisers or sanitising. I am really disappointed that we are all gathered here for such a good thing but no protocol has been followed. At a time like this, when the government is expressing concern and there is talk of imposing a lockdown again, no one was even wearing a mask."

He further added, "I want to appeal to everyone from this dias and remind them that the pandemic is not yet over. A second and third wave of the pandemic is taking over the world. Please do not think that Covid-19 will not affect you. It can happen to anyone at any time. Please be responsible for your families, if not for yourselves. Please follow the rules and regulations because nothing is more important than one's life."

Hard truth out! It has to be seen whether organizers of the show will react to the same or not.

Meanwhile, at Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020, apart from Sudhanshu, his co-star Rupali Ganguly too bagged an award. The other event that was held on the same day was Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020.

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Win Big

Also Read: Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards