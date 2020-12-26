Sugandha Mishra Reveals After Sunil’s Exit There Were Many Changes On TKSS; Adds They Were Not Called Again

Actress and comedienne Sugandha Mishra has impressed the audiences with her acting and singing skills. She has been a part of popular comedy shows on television, including The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the actress-comedienne opened up about her exit from the show.

Sugandha revealed to Koimoi that there were many changes in the format of The Kapil Sharma Show post Sunil Grover's exit. She also added that they were not called on the show.

The actress was quoted by the portal as saying, "Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover Ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."

However, she said that her shooting experience was nice on The Kapil Sharma Show. She added that they used to get done with a basic script and most of the things on the show were impromptu. She also said that they all used to have a super fun as they performed together.

When asked if she has any plans to return to the show, she said, "There are no plans right now as I am already keeping very busy with one show on Star Plus. It's a daily show and my schedule has been very hectic. We are shooting for it almost every day. Also, I am bound with a contract that for some time, I will not be doing something else. So, for right now, there are no plans to join The Kapil Sharma Show but aisa kuch socha nhi hai ki life me kabhi nahi jaenge. Agar life mein kabhi time aaya, situation aayi, so definitely I will be back."

Currently, Sugandha is doing a unique quiz show for Flipkart named, Prize Wali Paathshala.

