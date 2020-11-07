Sumbul Touqeer Khan Opens Up On Preparing For Her Upcoming Show ‘Imlie’

This festive season, Star Plus along with ace television producer Gul Khan is all set to enthral viewers with a new fiction show Imlie. Staring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Prabhakar Deshmukh in lead roles, the show to bring forth a unique triangular love story based on the life of a tribal girl, Imlie.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is all set to essay the character Imlie in the show. Imlie, who is unpolished yet knowledgeable, hails from a small community-based in the outskirts of UP. Focused on bringing the character alive, Sumbul dedicates her time towards shaping the character by working on her dialect and much more.

While prepping for the character, Sumbul explains how she prepared for the role, "Imlie is one such character that requires a lot of attention to detail. As the character hails from a tribal village, it required me to adapt the Awadhi dialect, work on my body language to perfect the role. I also gained 2 kgs for my role of Imlie. Besides that, I researched a lot, watched movies, and read books to understand my character. This is the first time where I will be seen essaying a lead role and believe I am beyond blessed to have received this opportunity. Hope to win over the audience as I embark on a new journey."

Premiering on Monday, November 16 at 8.30 pm, the show also features Kiran Khoje, Chandresh Singh, Preet Kaur Nayak, Aastha Agarwal, Ritu Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Jyoti Gauba, Ananya Dwivedi, and Rakesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

