Sumedh Mudgalkar On Resuming RadhaKrishn Shoot: ‘It Will Take Me Some Time To Get In Sync Again’

The Hindi television industry was granted permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets. Many production houses are currently busy putting their house in order to return to work at the earliest. And now, in an interview with TOI, Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays Lord Krishna on Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn opened up about resuming shooting after a three-month-long break.

Sumedh said, “After playing the part for almost two years, it had become a part of me; I would slip into the role effortlessly. But, the lockdown resulted in me taking a forced break from the character. When the shoot resumes, it will be demanding initially to be in tune with the part. So, I am all set to invest time and energy to get into the character all over again.” For the unversed, the actor was at home with his parents but is now back on his show set in Umbergaon.

On being quizzed about spending time with family, Sumedh revealed, “I am my parents’ only child and obviously, they were worried about me when I was away from them. So, as soon as the lockdown rules were eased off, I drove down to Pune, to be with them. It was like a mini-celebration at home when I reached (laughs!). My mother had cooked my favourite dish — pav bhaji — for me. I hadn’t stayed at a stretch for so long with them in the last two years. So, I cut myself away from the virtual and outside world. I spent quality time with my parents, grandmother and my dog. Of course, I left with a heavy heart from home, but I can’t wait to get back into the avatar of Lord Krishna for my show.”

ALSO READ: Kamya Panjabi Has No Qualms About Resuming Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s Shoot For THIS Reason